Letter: Some people's priorities need adjustment

A June 7 report in the paper about a registered sex offender being arrested garnered seven comments online. An 8-8 letter to the editor from a mother about wanting to keep her child safe in Catawba County schools by wearing a mask garnered 114 comments online, mostly negative.

What does this tell you about the priorities of the people in this county? It tells me that they think their right to not wear a mask to protect children is more important to them than hearing about the arrest of a child sex trafficker who preys on these same children. I find this extremely hypocritical.