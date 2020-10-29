Letter: Some people want to abolish our God-given rights

I have visited Arlington six times and each time there were so many people around that I could not have a peaceful moment with you. I really wanted to tell you how much you are missed and also how much admiration I have for you and the sacrifices you made for this wonderful country. I know some of the hardships you endured with the training, leaving your loved ones to go over there to defend this country and preserve all the things that have made this the most enviable country in this God-created world. The blazing hot days you endured and later bitter cold days. Having to dig that foxhole every night for some protection, sometimes the ground so frozen you could break your entrenching tool trying to dig. The days of absolute boredom interrupted by minutes or hours, even days of pure hell on earth. So many things you endured for the American people.