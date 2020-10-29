Letter: Some people want to abolish our God-given rights

Dear Unknown,
I have been wanting to just talk to you for a long time but never found the right moment.
I have visited Arlington six times and each time there were so many people around that I could not have a peaceful moment with you. I really wanted to tell you how much you are missed and also how much admiration I have for you and the sacrifices you made for this wonderful country. I know some of the hardships you endured with the training, leaving your loved ones to go over there to defend this country and preserve all the things that have made this the most enviable country in this God-created world. The blazing hot days you endured and later bitter cold days. Having to dig that foxhole every night for some protection, sometimes the ground so frozen you could break your entrenching tool trying to dig. The days of absolute boredom interrupted by minutes or hours, even days of pure hell on earth. So many things you endured for the American people.
Now we are in a big mess here in America. We have a presidential election soon and for the first time we are facing some unbelievable choices. Socialism bending more toward Marxism and communism. Some people want to abolish our Constitution as well as our God-given rights. God does not exist and has been denied by this group and they want to rewrite our history to make America seem like the very meanest, hateful, worst country on the planet. They will destroy everything you sacrificed so much for. Every liberty, every freedom, will be gone.
I must close here buddy, I will talk to you again and soon. I will keep you up to speed on this election and hopefully I will have good news. Thank you for being faithful and true to America. Your sacrifice will never be wiped from our memory or our history as long as people like you live and walk this land. God Bless.
SFC Charles Price, US Army, Retired
Hickory NC
