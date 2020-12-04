Letter: Some people never escape the bonds of a cult

Several times during Trump’s time in office I have reviewed the symptoms of Narcissistic Personality Disorder and every time I concluded, that is Trump. I am no psychologist, but his niece Mary is, and she concludes the same.

Cult leaders share many characteristics. They are narcissistic, have a certain charm or charisma, are skilled in reading people, and thrive on chaos. They are unpredictable and authoritarian. They often expect their followers to dress in a certain way to prove loyalty and yes make tantalizing promises like making America great again or building a wall or bringing manufacturing back to America. Wearing the MAGA hat or refusing to wear a mask proves loyalty.

The Trump loyalist would never admit to being taken in by a cult leader but folks: if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, what else could it be?

I recently had a nice agree-to-disagree exchange with a Trump supporter. I gave him chapter and verse for why I hold Trump in such low regard that began with the incompetence, lying, infidelity, reckless use of other people’s money leading to six bankruptcies, taking kids from the parents of people seeking asylum, etc. His response to me was that he did not care about Trump’s past.