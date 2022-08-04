Letter: Some display political courage

Some display political courage

With regards to our national defense budget, we should be grateful that three of North Carolina’s U.S. congressional representatives had the wisdom to do the right and reasonable thing. Alma Adams (12th congressional district), Dan Bishop (Ninth congressional district) and David Price (fourth congressional district) stood up to the defense contractors and voted yes on the Lee-Pocan Amendment No. 14 to HR 7900 — The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal 2023 to hold back the additional $37 billion on top of the Biden administration’s $813 billion already allotted to the 2023 defense budget. The amendment failed by a vote of 277 to 151.

The other 10 were complicit with the 277 that can’t seem to understand that with all our pressing needs and rising debt we are already spending more on defense than the next nine countries combined, including Russia and China. If the initial $813 billion can’t provide adequate defense does anyone think we taxpayers are getting our money’s worth? Maybe they lack the political courage to acknowledge the $40 million that the defense contractors are spending on lobbyists. Maybe they feel that denying any funds to the unaudited Pentagon makes they and/or our country appear weak. Whatever their motivations, there are many, some economically stressed, that believe they should be revisited.