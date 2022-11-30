Letter: Socialism does not evolve into communism

Marx thought of communism as a dictatorship of the proletariat (workers). What tends to happen in practice is usually a dictatorship of a proletarian who does away with his adversaries.

Marx also equated communism and socialism as one and the same, which may be the ultimate source of misunderstanding. There are now five “communist” countries in the world. Those countries are China, Laos, Cuba, North Korea and Viet Nam although none but North Korea still totally shuns capitalism.

None of them evolved from socialism.

China was the result of Mao Zedong’s revolution. Before that it was reunified by Chiang Kai-Shek as a Nationalist republic. When Chiang started purging Communists from the Kuomintang party, Mao et al revolted and took over the country leaving Chiang as leader of only Taiwan.

Cuba of course, became communist because of Fidel Castro’s revolution. He overthrew Batista (who kind of had it coming) and was on the fence about what kind of government to form and chose communism.

North Korea was divided up at the 38th parallel by the U.S. and the USSR (which no longer exists), with the North occupied by the USSR and the South occupied by the U.S. in 1948 because they could not agree on a single unified government. The Kims have been in power ever since as cult leaders of that country

Most of us know how Viet Nam became a communist country. So I won’t expand on that.

Laos is complicated but again the result of civil war which the communist north won in 1975, backed by Viet Nam and Russia. They actually do not call themselves communist but prefer socialist as a designation. So, no evolution, it's revolution and civil war that are the catalysts.

It would appear also that communism can only survive in a dictatorship or authoritarian government. It hardly ever works in groups larger than four people. Maybe 10 max.

Draw your own conclusions from the above, but history should be a learning experience. It’s not “alternate facts.”

Vergne Harvey

Conover

Editor's note: Mr. Harvey said in his letter that he cites the World Atlas, Encyclopedia Britannica and other historical sources.