Letter: So-called 'leaders' say nothing, do nothing and mass shootings continue

In a little less than two weeks we have seen three mass shootings. One at the Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, another at the Taiwanese church and now this horrible shooting at the elementary school in Texas where 19 kids and two adults were senselessly and disgustingly murdered by an 18-year-old and for what?

The coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, said the exact right things in a press conference and I have nothing but respect for Steve after hearing what he had to say. We are all being held hostage by 50 Senators in D.C. who don't want to be brave, to stand up to the gun lobby, no they want to keep their jobs and power that comes with the positions they hold.

So they say nothing, they do nothing and the mass shootings continue to happen, one after another after another with no end in sight.

Now this is not a statement against gun ownership or some far-left-wing person preaching against guns in general, not at all. This is a statement of a scared father of two children with no idea what to do to keep his kids safe.

In fact I'm a big believer in the Second Amendment and the ability to own firearms. In fact I support the right of any law-abiding citizen to own guns, absolutely. But there has to be a solution to these mass shootings.

Unfortunately we will never reach or find a solution unless we put party affiliations aside and come together as one and make real and effective changes and solutions to this growing problem. And more and more of our citizens will die needless deaths to these shooters.

What's the answer? I don't have an answer or revelation here and now, and we will not magically come up with one without both sides of the political aisle coming together and having an honest and open discussion about this. Should an 18-year-old be able to walk into Walmart or sporting goods store and buy an assault rifle with no background check, no questions asked, without some type of course or license or adult/professional training and supervision?

Again this might not be "The Answer" but it's a start. Checking a person's background and social media posts, etc. is a great starting point. What my elders and adults who grew up without the internet need to realize is that these younger people who have grown up with the internet is that they put it all out there, it’s all online.

The fact that there is this disconnect between the pre- and post-internet generations is real. And I'm so tired of hearing about these mass shootings and then hearing our so-called "leaders" and politicians saying "we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims." It is pure BS, I'm sorry to say it like that but that is what it is.

We must wake up, and act as if each if these victims were part of our families, our kids, our parents. It is way too easy to disconnect and act like it is someone else's problem. When this reaches out and touches you and your family it will be too late! So we have the three that has happened recently but just think about how many have actually happened in just the last four to five years and why and by whom.

It makes me sad and scared as a 46-year-old and father of two to think, "What we are leaving for our children?" It's a sense of failure, a sense of lying to ourselves and cowardice to put forth some type of changes that fix the problem or at the very least a dramatic lowering of these types of events. So what is really going on? Why do the "leaders" not put forth any type of effort to change or attempt to fix the problem? I have a few ideas but this is not the time or place to point fingers. I am just asking these questions to hopefully provide or start the conversation that will put an end to this. Just know that each letter I type in this is with a sad and heavy heart and I'm full of despair as I write this. Nineteen short lives were put to an end in Texas.

And as a parent of two children I am writing this with the heaviest and broken heart. Please let us come together and openly and without fear discuss and find a solution and make this the last one we have to endure. That is my prayer. That is my hope. Thank you for reading and let's put an end to these mass shootings. Forget the D or R on your voter ID card and all that comes with that letter, and use our hearts, minds and consciences to make sure that not one more family has to endure this type of tragedy or we might as well surrender now. That's really the only two options left. Think about it and then do something about it.

Aaron Martin

Hickory