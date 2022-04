To the lady in the BMW who has been seen wiping out the blessing boxes around this area: Just be warned, we now have cameras and we will post some nice 8x10 photos of you and your car if you continue to do this.

This food is put in these boxes for whoever needs it, NOT for you to take it and resale at the flea markets as you have been doing. Just letting you know, next time you decide to do this, be sure to smile for the camera.