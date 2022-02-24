 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Slavery should not be honored by statue
Letter: Slavery should not be honored by statue

The Thursday, February 10 front page of the Hickory Daily Record showed a close-up of the inscription on the Confederate monument in Newton.

Personally, I don't believe our country, state or any city should honor a Confederacy that fought against the United States of America. Everybody has an opinion, right?

But, in the argument that the monument honors those from the Confederacy that died, I have often wondered this: Why were the words added that say "had a cause so grand?" What has that statement to do with soldiers that died and are being honored?

"Had a cause so grand" sounds to me like a war for states' rights, and the big issue at that time regarding states' rights was slavery.

It should not matter that it was "a worldwide institution" as one speaker said. Nor should it matter that it was "Africans selling Africans."

We say we are a Christian nation. Slavery was not reflective of Christ's teachings. Still isn't. Shouldn't be honored.

Robert Kapellusch

Newton

