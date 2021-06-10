Letter: Slavery built this county and its significance continues to be denied

In a recent commentary in this newspaper, a self-proclaimed history expert purported that a well-documented, yet highly controversial, research project was in fact “junk history." Any true student of history can tell you that it is not immutable but rather a fluid examination of the past which is constantly expanding and evolving.

If the writer had done his homework, rather than simply parroting the party line, he would know that the basic objection to the 1619 Project being made by academics is whether the preservation of the institution of slavery was “a primary motivation for some of the colonists” to declare their independence. Near the end of the 18th century the British monarchy was considering the abolition of slavery throughout the commonwealth (and did just that in 1807) which would no doubt have had a deleterious impact on the viability of the colonial economy.