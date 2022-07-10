Letter: Simmons offers passion, commitment

I’m writing this letter on behalf of Chris Simmons. My name is David E. Roberts II and I’m the pastor of Morning Star first Baptist Church in Hickory. Simmons is running for the Ward 5 position.

He is a native of Hickory who went away for education and a career path. His mother got sick and has died. He came back to tend to her, during this time of return I met Simmons and found him to be a caring and sincere person who loves Hickory and every member of this fine city. He has taken on the pastoral care program at Frye Regional Medical Center. I have, from a distance, watched him in his passion for the patient, their family and the community at-large.