Letter: Silence in the face of evil is itself evil

In early December, the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council held its annual recognition of the Human Rights Charter established by the United Nations in 1948.
This year’s focus was on religious freedom. The speaker was Aydin Anwar, an incredibly courageous activist who has devoted her life to bringing awareness of the plight of Uighurs in East Turkestan. This group of Muslims is experiencing a virtual genocide by the Chinese government. Ms. Anwar spoke of the approximately 1.8 million (93 of her own family) who have disappeared or been imprisoned for simply being Muslim. Praying to Allah or even greeting someone in the name of Allah, growing a beard, traveling abroad, flying the flag of East Turkestan — these are just a few “infractions” which have resulted in imprisonment in detention camps.
Thousands of children are separated from parents and placed in orphanages, then brainwashed to give up their ethnicity and adopt the Chinese language and culture. Middle schools in East Turkestan have been converted to detention camps where enslaved Uighurs and Turkic people have been “reeducated” and subjected to horrific tortures. Her presentation was, to say the least, chilling and disturbing. So, where is the international outcry for justice and liberation for these people? Sadly, largely because of the economic dependency on China, these atrocities receive little attention from the Western “civilized” world.
What can be done? “Save the Uighur” website lists a number of corporations that purchase products that use Uighurs and other Turkic people as forced labor. This list includes Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, Puma, Nike, Carter’s, Adidas, Skechers, to name a few. Are our tennis shoes really worth the price of freedom it costs to make them? A longer list of corporations promoting products that use forced labor can be found on the “Save the Uighurs” website. It is a disturbing but not too surprising list. Boycotting these corporations and writing letters to them would be one thing we can all do.
Our House of Representatives has passed Senate Bill 3471, which is presently in the Senate. This bill: Uyhgur Forced Labor Prevention Act requires that corporations prove products imported from Xinjiang Province (the Chinese renaming of East Turkestan) are not made with forced labor. It requires the secretary of state to submit to Congress a strategy report detailing U.S. efforts to enhance internal awareness and address forced labor in Xinjiang (East Turkestan). It is not surprising that companies whose profits suffer are working to dilute this legislation. We can all call or write our senators to support this bill and work to hold governments accountable for their human rights violations.
In our digital world, it is hard to plead ignorance on the plight of so many in our global community and in our country who are being enslaved and oppressed. And once we are aware, it is hard to justify our continued denial of injustices being dealt to so many of our brothers and sisters. Whether we are being awakened to global atrocities or our own country’s injustices toward certain groups of people, we cannot in good conscience remain complacent. As theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, in the midst of Nazi persecutions of Jews, stated: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil” and “Not to act is to act.”