Letter: Silence in the face of evil is itself evil

What can be done? “Save the Uighur” website lists a number of corporations that purchase products that use Uighurs and other Turkic people as forced labor. This list includes Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, Puma, Nike, Carter’s, Adidas, Skechers, to name a few. Are our tennis shoes really worth the price of freedom it costs to make them? A longer list of corporations promoting products that use forced labor can be found on the “Save the Uighurs” website. It is a disturbing but not too surprising list. Boycotting these corporations and writing letters to them would be one thing we can all do.

Our House of Representatives has passed Senate Bill 3471, which is presently in the Senate. This bill: Uyhgur Forced Labor Prevention Act requires that corporations prove products imported from Xinjiang Province (the Chinese renaming of East Turkestan) are not made with forced labor. It requires the secretary of state to submit to Congress a strategy report detailing U.S. efforts to enhance internal awareness and address forced labor in Xinjiang (East Turkestan). It is not surprising that companies whose profits suffer are working to dilute this legislation. We can all call or write our senators to support this bill and work to hold governments accountable for their human rights violations.