Letter: Show me evidence not fairy tales

I hope there will be several rebuttals to Ms. Bolick's response to Mr. Truman but here's mine.

It was said that 75 million voices were not heard. On the contrary, every one of those votes were counted ... as well as the 81 million for Biden. It was the most secure, accurate election in history.

It was said that ballots appeared and disappeared and people were asked to leave the room, etc.

This was all done in front of Republican observers in a Republican-led states with Republican governors with judges appointed by Trump. They were all bought off?

It is not a fact that there were more votes cast than ballots issued. I can't find a credible source on that anywhere.

Sixty-one lawsuits against state's voting precincts were all thrown out ... some by Trump-appointed judges. The Supreme Court unanimously refused to listen to the nonsense. Five of the supremes lean heavily to the right.

What did all of these judges, Secretaries of State and poll workers do? They upheld their oaths and the law. They didn't succumb to pressure from a tyrant. They didn't break the law ... unlike the thousands that stormed the Capitol based on a lie. I hope every one of the domestic terrorists that breached the Capitol goes to prison.