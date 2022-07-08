Letter: Should attorney be proud of DWI dismissal?

I’m not sure why attorney Blair Cody thought it appropriate to submit his recent courtroom victory in a DWI case to the Daily Record and why the Daily Record would print it.

The case concerned a driver charged with driving with a revoked license, failing to stay in his lane, and DWI. The driver admitted to the first two charges. Mr. Cody got the DWI dismissed because the Breathalyzer hadn’t been “properly calibrated.”

I know the job of an attorney is to vigorously defend their clients, but is assisting this driver something to be proud of? I don’t think so.

William Jones

Hickory