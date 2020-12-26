Letter: Sheriff has more important work than enforcing mask mandate

I am writing in response to the pap that Don Baldwin wrote in his most recent letter.

He states that he is appalled that the sheriff is not enforcing the mask mandate. Why should the sheriff’s department enforce it? It’s not a law to have to wear a mask but an executive order not punishable by law from Governor Cooper.

The sheriff’s department and local law enforcement have a lot bigger fish to fry than enforce this mandate. Law enforcement is out there getting thugs off the street among other important issues. Enforcing the mask mandate is not a priority.

The next time Mr. Baldwin sees a law enforcement officer, I suggest he thank them for keeping the streets safe and quit being an ingrate.

Greg Auten

Maiden, NC