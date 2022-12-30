Letter: Share holiday joy with others

There is nothing better than coming home for the holidays to a warm, welcoming gathering of family and friends. I am excited to be back in Hickory for this year’s festivities.

However, not everyone has this kind of “home” on holidays, even if they have a great, big residence. Loneliness, mental health issues, and suicides spike during this season.

Why not be part of the solution and invite a neighbor or someone you know without family or friends nearby to your holiday gathering?

Though I have relocated to D.C. for work, I still help organize Foothills Faith and Friendship, a faith-based, meet-up group in Hickory, with the annual Christmas gathering at a local residence. Last year we had someone show up who did not have a Christmas gathering to attend. Their radiant joy ended up making everyone’s holiday.

Hickory is filled with people who share the holidays with strangers. When I worked at the hospital last year, I was touched by volunteers in administration who served hot meals to clinical staff working on Christmas. Goodness is everywhere, you just have to look!

Perhaps my desire to share the holidays with others comes from my mother who wanted to invite a neighbor who lives alone to our Thanksgiving meal.

The holidays are about spending time with loved ones.

Aaron Kohrs

Washington, D.C.