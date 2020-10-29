Letter: Separating kids from parents is not pro-life

The Trump administration has torn 525 children, some as young as 4 months old, from their parents. Two years later, the administration cannot find these parents. This was done on purpose no matter that these parents were fleeing death threats from drug cartels and that the children and parents screamed as ICE agents tore them from each other. To put this in perspective, assuming you have 25 students in a classroom, this equates to 21 classrooms. That is almost two-thirds of an entire school.

This administration did this on purpose, thinking it would deter more people from trying to cross the border illegally. However, these people were coming seeking legal asylum. A federal judge called the Trump plan horrendous and told the administration it had so many months to find the parents and reconnect them with these children. Two years later, it still has not done so and now they claim they cannot find the parents.

My question to those of you who may vote again for Trump because of family values or because you are pro-life is this: How do you reconcile your vote when this administration has no respect for a family, as proven by how it handled these poor children? Is it because they have brown skin and you don’t think they deserve a family?