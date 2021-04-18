Letter: Senior citizens do not like self-checkout

There are many senior citizens such as my wife and I who shop at times the store is less busy or crowded. We cannot use the self-checkout for various reasons to include it being difficult to operate.

However the Walmart on U.S. 70 in Hickory refuses to have checkout lanes open during the less crowded times such as Sunday morning. It is time they stop discriminating against us the older generation. Our money makes them profit as well as does others.

Walmart may themselves be finding carts with groceries near checkout that people have walked away from because there is no open checkout.

Robert Abernethy

Hickory