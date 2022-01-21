Letter: Senate's arcane rules have become a tool for partisan obstruction

I heard recently that 50 Democratic senators represent 41 million more citizens that do the 50 Republican senators. Polls tell us that two-thirds of Americans support tougher gun laws, that Republicans and Democrats see climate change as a crisis and 60% support some form of universal healthcare but little gets done supporting those positions.
I don’t recall any major piece of legislation that passed with less than 60 senators’ votes that were reversed when control of the Senate changed hands. Senator Kyrsten Sinema choked up when making a speech that she would not support a carve out to the filibuster to move voting rights legislation which she supposedly supports.
Her decision was based on fear of further dividing the country. For a smart lady, she and Senator Manchin have not been quick to understand that while the Senate may be divided, the people they represent, are much less so. The filibuster, changed greatly since Mr. Smith goes to Washington, is a contributing factor to the Senate transitioning from being a “deliberative body” to a gridlocked body.
This has been going on for the last 30 years and has driven some frustrated voters to look for alternatives in authoritarian places. Fixing the filibuster or eliminating it altogether could have the effect of bringing senators together rather than driving them further apart.
My head hurts when I hear explanations about all the rules, carve outs, and budget reconciliations to pass tax legislation or an infrastructure bill or appoint judges, even to the Supreme Court. Nothing it seems will satisfy Senator Sinema except 60 votes to move legislation to protect our right to vote and have it count. States have passed these bills that threaten our vote and the counting of that vote with a simple majority but reversing and stopping them requires 60 votes.
This bevy of laws across many states is setting this country up for serious backlash if voters have their vote thrown out by some state legislature that did not like the outcome of an election.
Our Constitutional Republic operates on the premise of majority rule with protection of minority rights, or it is supposed to. The U.S. Senate’s arcane rules which now function more as tools for partisan obstruction are kneecapping the functioning of our democratic Republic.
David Turman
Hickory