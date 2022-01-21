Letter: Senate's arcane rules have become a tool for partisan obstruction

I heard recently that 50 Democratic senators represent 41 million more citizens that do the 50 Republican senators. Polls tell us that two-thirds of Americans support tougher gun laws, that Republicans and Democrats see climate change as a crisis and 60% support some form of universal healthcare but little gets done supporting those positions.

I don’t recall any major piece of legislation that passed with less than 60 senators’ votes that were reversed when control of the Senate changed hands. Senator Kyrsten Sinema choked up when making a speech that she would not support a carve out to the filibuster to move voting rights legislation which she supposedly supports.

Her decision was based on fear of further dividing the country. For a smart lady, she and Senator Manchin have not been quick to understand that while the Senate may be divided, the people they represent, are much less so. The filibuster, changed greatly since Mr. Smith goes to Washington, is a contributing factor to the Senate transitioning from being a “deliberative body” to a gridlocked body.