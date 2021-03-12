Letter: Selling your soul to the Devil?

FDR once said about his political enemies, “I welcome their hatred." Following their courageous votes to impeach the former president and to convict him for inciting a mob attack on the capitol, several state Republican parties are censuring them for their courage.

Wyoming’s Republican Party in censuring Liz Chaney and said she needs to be on notice. Rep. Kinzinger of Illinois got a letter from family members telling him that he had lost the respect of Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, Levin, and Limbaugh

A Republican official in Pennsylvania who wants to censure Toomey said we did not send him to Washington to do the right thing but to represent us. Those Republicans who stood for principle, I trust, are saying I welcome your censure.

Trump won in 2016 without a popular vote victory and by 70,000 votes spread over three states in the Electoral College. He lost in 2020 by bigger margins. He has fractured the Republican Party and thousands are leaving yet many hang out of fear for their political life. The verdict in the O.J. Simpson trial shocked our nation. The verdict in the second impeachment trial of the former president was no shock but was the most bipartisan impeachment vote of the four in our history.