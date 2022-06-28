Letter: Second Amendment needs a rewrite

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First, I have to admit some of the stuff found on line might have some merit.

The Second Amendment needs a rewrite.

Get rid of the "well regulated militia" horse hocky (see Col. Sherman Potter, M*A*S*H* 4077th.) Nobody's regulated a militia, at least not well, since 1776.

Let's just say the right to bear arms for sport and entertainment shall not be abridged (that's "changed or taken away" for people of limited vocabulary).

Since semiautomatic or automatic firearms with capacities of more than 6 rounds are not appropriate for sport or target shooting, they shall not be included in this right to bear arms. (See there, you can have a revolver). If you are shown to be mentally incapable of knowing the boundaries of "thou shalt not kill," this right will be taken from you or not applied initially.

So, the right to own guns is enshrined in the Constitution. Just not weapons of mass destruction.

By the way, I was trained by the U.S. Army, in 1957 to fire a grenade from a rifle. We probably should give some thought to excluding RPGs and such too. They are, after all, "arms."

Vergne Harvey

Conover

