Letter: School choice should not be controversial

Now that the direst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be behind us, our focus should be on students who are still struggling.

According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results, "students have lost the equivalent of 20 years of progress in math and reading." Students are suffering. The impacts of the pandemic were beyond their control. But the solution cannot be to expect less.

Across the country and here in North Carolina, charter schools are founded with a pillar of high expectations. Yet, while attractive to many, there hasn't always been research to back the importance.

A new study, "The Power of Expectations in District and Charter Schools" by Seth Gershenson, seeks to understand high expectations' role in the traditional public, charter, and private school sectors. The results are worth discussing.

This study suggests that low expectations can be harmful.

As this study highlights, most successful charter schools take high expectations seriously. When choosing a school, parents are concerned with whether the school will see their child's potential. The Gershenson book forces us to see that the benefits of these types of environments are real. So why aren't we giving more parents this choice? School choice should not be controversial!

If you knew that your child's teacher was skeptical of their potential, wouldn't you be looking for an alternative? This study reveals students in charter and private schools are more likely to believe that their teachers think "all students can be successful." Imagine the impact that has on their long-term success.

I ask that you continue to fight for higher expectations and charter school autonomy for the next generation because they deserve better than lowering our expectations of them.

Rhonda Dillingham

Asheboro