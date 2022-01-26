Letter: School board should get guidance from CDC, not Fox News

Ten days after voting to require masks in our county schools, the (Catawba County) School Board voted to make masking optional again.

So, what changed? Certainly no medical parameters improved at all. In fact, our local test positivity rate, one of the best indicators we have as to how prevalent and contagious coronavirus is, increased during that period.

The only factor that could have changed was politically-motivated opinion. The school board is responsible for the safety of our children. Safety decisions should not be politically-motivated and should never be based on mere opinion.

Decisions should be made on medical facts. The school board should get their information from the CDC, not Fox News!

Joel B. Miller, MD

Hickory