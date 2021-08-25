Letter: School board is making a big mistake

Everyone was thrilled to see our COVID-19 numbers go down. Everyone was thrilled to be able to go out unmasked, gather indoors as well as out, go back to church. Most folks were thrilled to be able to get a vaccine.

Unfortunately, the situation is changing again, and for the worst. The new variant is not only more contagious but is much more likely to sicken children and cause children to die.

I am dismayed and outraged that the school board would send our children back to school in this rising Delta outbreak without a mask mandate. I am especially concerned for the under-12 children who have no way to get vaccinated. School Board members are bound to know that the maskless children are going to be the ones chiding the children wearing masks in most cases.

Children do not have the maturity to make life-or-death decisions. We adults must protect them as well as educate them. If we open schools without a mask mandate and social distancing guidelines I fear we will be doing distance learning again and even worse, some children will be sick, experience "brain fog," and have long-term effects we do not know about yet. Some may die. We know we have educational deficiencies due to distance learning. Open our schools safely, and that means with everyone masked for now.