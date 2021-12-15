 Skip to main content
Letter: School board ignores CDC recommendation
It appears that five members of the Catawba County School Board could use some remedial reading comprehension instruction.

The CDC clearly says, "Due to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant, CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.” This recommendation from one of the leading authorities on disease control on our planet does not seem difficult to understand.

COVID-19 infection rates in our county and the nation as a whole are rising. We have a new, worrisome Omicron variant emerging worldwide.

What part of this picture does the school board not comprehend?

Joel B. Miller, MD

Hickory

