Letter: School board ignores CDC recommendation

It appears that five members of the Catawba County School Board could use some remedial reading comprehension instruction.

The CDC clearly says, "Due to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant, CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.” This recommendation from one of the leading authorities on disease control on our planet does not seem difficult to understand.