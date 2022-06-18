Letter: Say yes to love, true freedom

I was disappointed to learn that our Catawba County Commissioners ignored a simple request to issue a proclamation to honor Juneteenth. In failing to say yes to this request, Catawba County Commissioners failed to recognize an important day for all Americans.

While it is true that Juneteenth centers on the Black experience, it offers an opportunity for those of us who are white to learn about our country’s more than 400 year history of enslavement and to reflect on the threats to true freedom that Black Americans continue to experience in our time.

The City of Hickory did say yes to issuing a proclamation. I know this because I attended an inspiring Juneteenth worship service hosted by The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance at which an elected city official proudly read the proclamation.

As part of the service, the Rev. Reggie Longcrier of Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church Of Christ asked us to remember the full history of Juneteenth. While it is a day to celebrate the joyful news of emancipation, Longcrier asked us not to forget that enslavers refused to share the news of freedom with their slaves for more than two years! His message, steeped in historical fact, was an important reminder that while freedom was officially proclaimed, full freedom for Black Americans has been resisted and continues to be resisted even today.

If we all said yes to learning about and reckoning with our nation’s horrific history, we would no doubt be motivated to act in the service of dismantling the legacy of enslavement that impacts our community to this day.

Also in the Juneteenth service, the Hickory NAACP called us all to this action, asking us to become members so that they can continue the long-term work of dismantling barriers that keep Black children and families from achieving their full potential. What could happen if many more of us said yes to the request to get involved in the work of addressing systemic inequities and improving racial inequities in our community?

There are more than a dozen more opportunities to learn and engage with our neighbors during this week leading up to and on Juneteenth itself. This past Sunday, I encouraged my overwhelmingly white congregation to say yes and attend as many of these events as possible. This is our history, too.

After the proclamations and calls to action, the Exodus Missionary Outreach choir sang powerful songs of praise. A faithful Black woman sitting behind me said over and over, "Yes. Yes Lord, Yes."

I was moved by the hope, resilience, and commitment of my Black neighbors, and hopeful that I was far from the only white person who was witness to this occasion. For just a moment, I experienced what it might be like to live in a beloved community of love and true freedom. We can reckon with our past. We can create a bright future for all in Catawba County. All we need to do is say yes.

Rev. Melissa Sparks

Minister, Unitarian Universalist Church of Catawba Valley