Letter: Say no to lockdown

Citizens of Catawba County and anyone reading this I implore you to say NO when the governor moves forward with another useless lockdown as it is coming. If you don’t believe me take a look at Europe as what is happening there is coming here.

It starts innocuously with a limitation on indoor gatherings, moves to restaurants and bars being forced to shut at 10 p.m. and then degenerates into full lockdown. That’s the pattern these fascists have followed and will continue to follow until enough people get off their knees and say NO!

Stop and think for a minute, none of the protocols these fascists (as that’s exactly what these government bureaucrats are) have shoved down our throats has worked since March whether it be a mask mandate or full shutdown (which the CDC and WHO have said don’t work). The number of cases still goes up! Cases mind you found with a test that even the inventor Dr. Kary Mullis would argue are illegitimate as he argued in the past that his PCR test should not be used in the diagnosis of infectious disease. None of these procedures are intended to work.