Letter: Ron DeSantis taking right actions

Maybe this is a bit graphic for readers but I would posit that the prospect of a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump would be met by most voters with the same enthusiasm one has for a trip to the dentist or a colonoscopy.

2020 was a grinding experience. Joe Biden was elected not so much on personal enthusiasm for him but as a protest vote against the incumbent. The course of his presidency has certainly been one that has disappointed all around. Donald Trump on the other hand was able to get a lot done during his tenure but left the majority of the public exhausted with his nonstop personal grievances.

It's clear to me and most Republicans that we cannot return to the Bush/Romney era of tax cuts and mere lip service to the culture war issues. The era of trust in the invisible hand of the market as our industry is hollowed out by China and others has long since died. Conservatives are also confronted by an insane Left that is more interested in being the pronoun police, denying basic biology and the existence of only two genders, and making up gender neutral Spanish language terms that the Hispanic community never asked for. Combined with the efforts to defund the police and teach Critical Race Theory we have a leftist movement in this country that is at war with the very concept of Western civilization.

In my mind there is one singular figure in elected politics that understands the situation and is taking active measures to fight that war and win: and his name is Ron DeSantis. Despite winning just a plurality of the vote in 2018 he has governed as a fearless conservative. He has refused to accept the terms dictated by the Left regarding political discourse. He took on Disney in their attacks on Republican efforts to keep elementary school children from being indoctrinated with the gay agenda and won. He kept Florida open while New York and Illinois were shut down, and on every conservative issue item he has led and won.

While his intentions for 2024 are known only to him I say this: regardless of whether Trump runs or not it’s time for the mantle of the America First movement to pass to DeSantis. And if that mantle must be taken I’ll be working with Ron to be sure it’s taken.

Carlton Huffman,

Granite Falls