Letter: Retired citizens living on fixed incomes should not pay higher property taxes

I recently paid my property taxes at the Catawba County Government Center in Newton and remember counting the number of steps from my car to the nice lady behind the window of the tax collector's office. I was remembering how much I had just paid for a couple of bags of groceries that I had just purchased at Food Lion and how much everything had increased in price in the past year.

I was also remembering that our real estate was being re-appraised this year getting ready for 2023 property taxes next year and that I would be making that same walk, Lord willing, to pay even higher taxes. After all, we all know that property appraisals will certainly increase with some estimates as much as 20% to 40% or even more. That will mean that property taxes will also increase by that same increment unless acted upon by an outside force, in other words, our county commissioners.

If you paid $1,000 this year, next year you could be paying $1,400. That's why I'm sending this concern to chairman of our county commissioners, Randy Isenhower and urge everyone reading this concern to do the same.

Our Hickory Daily Record published an article from the Hints from Heloise section sharing that a neighbor from down the street had to move out of his house because property taxes had risen to a level where he and many other residents could not afford to live in their home and still pay increasing prices for food, medicine, clothes, etc. The majority of people being taxed to death are elderly who have lived in their homes for years and have nowhere else to go. What happens to them? Also, young families with children trying to put food on the table and clothes for those children. They need relief, not higher property taxes.

Since so many retired people live on a fixed income, it seems only fair that their taxes should be frozen at the time they retire. No one is getting rich on Social Security, and taxing the elderly out of their homes or causing them to do without medical needs, food, etc. is cruel. Most seniors have paid property taxes for 50 plus years.

Catawba County should not increase property taxes for 2023 and should freeze seniors' property taxes at the same amount as when they retired. Retired citizens living on fixed incomes should not have increases based upon re-assessments of property values.

Gary Smith

Newton