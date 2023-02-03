I realized how fortunate I am, and thankful that the Lord has blessed me in so many ways through the years. As I reflected upon my young life, I decided — a decision which I did not take lightly — to retire, effective immediately.

I met many great people along this journey. People far and near. A journey that I will treasure forever. It has been a wonderful experience to come to America, a great country, and be given the privilege to open a business in Catawba County. I had a dream, and that dream became reality with hard work, determination, sacrifice and the support of my family, employees and you, the community. You all have allowed Nagano to grow and withstand the ups and downs that owning a business can throw at you, like COVID-19.

Thankfully, we have been able to continue with the support of our great customers that continue to come each day, week, month and even year.

I have had the privilege to stand beside you to help those less fortunate with donations to the American Red Cross and Salvation Army, which will help in our local communities as well as other communities across this great nation in times of crisis.

Please know that I wish I could name each and every one of you by name, which would fill the pages of this one publication, but that is not possible. Please know that, from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you. Thank you to my family, who has helped me, and given me their time by working alongside me, and/or their prayers through the years that gave us the determination to persevere.

Thank you to my employees, past and present, who stood with me to serve our community with a smile and a humble spirit.

I would like to say thank you to our local health department, that took the time to teach me so we could keep our customers safe.

Thanks to the local fire departments, who have been here, ready to help and to serve if needed.

Thanks to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and all local police departments who have been here to help and support Nagano for all the years of our business.

Thanks to my dear friends, who have been here along the way, that have helped me to do any task at hand.

And to you, the many people in our community, for the 25 years of support for me and my family. We may not have always agreed, but please know the love and admiration I have for all of you.

As I leave on a new journey, I ask that you continue to support the new ownership of Nagano. Show them the same love and generosity that you have shown me these last 25 years, for many more years to come. Please know how special our time together has been, and the wonderful memories that I will take with me to cherish and reflect upon with love, laughter and gratitude.

Lynn Nguyen

Nagano Japanese Restaurant