Letter: Response from congressman was flawed

I write to the Hickory Daily Record today to comment on our Congressman, Mr. Patrick McHenry.

I recently wrote to Mr. McHenry to comment on the Ukraine situation. He replied in an emailed letter dated November 7, 2023.

Mr. McHenry strongly supports Ukraine and the U.S. contributions to that country. In his letter he outlined several reasons for his support, the most risible of which was the assertion that article V of a treaty known as the Washington Naval Treaty (lapsed 1936) can be cited as a basis for a NATO response to Russia's violation of Ukraine sovereignty. A little research shows that article 5 of the Washington treaty merely limits the tonnage of battleships.

Mr. McHenry asserts Ukraine is a buffer state between NATO countries and Russia. Just so, and that works both ways. The situation is an almost perfect analogue of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Mr. McHenry also casts Taiwan as an ally. At this time the US recognizes Taiwan as part of China. Further, there is no mutual defense treaty with Taiwan. Such a treated did exist from 1954 to 1979, but the Carter administration terminated it as a condition for establishing relations with the PRC

Here's the relevant paragraph from the November 7 letter:

While Ukraine is not a member of NATO, Russia's complete dismissal of Ukraine's sovereignty presents a clear threat to the United States and our NATO allies. According to Article 5 of the Washington Naval Treaty, NATO's founding agreement, NATO nations pledge mutual defense of one another, meaning an attack on one NATO nation is an attack on the entire alliance. Ukraine serves as an important buffer between Russia and many NATO allies, such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, and the United States must not stand for reckless aggression on the NATO border. Additionally, Russia's actions threaten the sovereignty and peace of nations around the world, setting a dangerous precedent as countries, such as China, look to expand beyond their own borders and into Taiwan, a critical United States ally.

Is this a typical example of Mr. McHenry's analysis of government issues? Let us hope not.

J. Paige Straley

Hickory