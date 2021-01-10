Letter: Respect the law, respect each other

On Wednesday, I saw my country attacked. Not by a foreign country but by a mob, carrying American flags, attacking the greatest nation of the world.

The last time I was called to my television to watch terrorists attack my country was 9-11. What I saw Wednesday was not just a destructive attack on a building, but domestic terrorism on the capital of the United States of America.

I have spent a good part of almost the past eight decades working, and, in some cases, fighting, for this nation. To see a mob carrying the American flag attack my capital breaks my heart.

Please, let us regain our dignity and respect for law. Equally more important, our respect for each other.

Floyd Lucas

Retired Hickory Chief of Police