Letter: Republicans trust science, not scientific community

Republicans trust science, not scientific community

On multiple occasions I have expressed my dissatisfaction about the bias and inaccuracies of the Associated Press to the Hickory Daily Record.

Today’s edition (Friday, January 28th) has a perfect example of the AP’s biased and inaccurate reporting. The headline reads “Poll reveals Americans polarized in trust of science.” Read the article carefully. It is not a lack of trust in science; it is a lack of trust in the “scientific community.” I use quotation marks because many in the “scientific community” do not adhere to the scientific standard of being open-minded and free of bias.

Unfortunately, the “scientific community” has become corrupted by politics and money. Scientists, just like everyone else, have to make a living. They receive much of their money from grants from various organizations and institutions. These organizations and institutions have their own built-in biases. If a scientist conducts research that produces results that do not adhere to the biases of the funding organization/institution, that funding will dry up. Climate change is a classic example. A scientist who conducts research that challenges climate change will have extreme difficulty obtaining funding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}