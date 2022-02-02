Letter: Republicans trust science, not scientific community

Republicans trust science, not scientific community
On multiple occasions I have expressed my dissatisfaction about the bias and inaccuracies of the Associated Press to the Hickory Daily Record.
Today’s edition (Friday, January 28th) has a perfect example of the AP’s biased and inaccurate reporting. The headline reads “Poll reveals Americans polarized in trust of science.” Read the article carefully. It is not a lack of trust in science; it is a lack of trust in the “scientific community.” I use quotation marks because many in the “scientific community” do not adhere to the scientific standard of being open-minded and free of bias.
Unfortunately, the “scientific community” has become corrupted by politics and money. Scientists, just like everyone else, have to make a living. They receive much of their money from grants from various organizations and institutions. These organizations and institutions have their own built-in biases. If a scientist conducts research that produces results that do not adhere to the biases of the funding organization/institution, that funding will dry up. Climate change is a classic example. A scientist who conducts research that challenges climate change will have extreme difficulty obtaining funding.
In the case of the coronavirus, the “medical experts” have attacked any approach other than vaccination. It has recently gone so far that the FDA has removed its approval for monoclonal antibody treatment even though it has been shown to be effective. Clearly a political, not scientific decision. The same can be said for hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The “scientific community” says it doesn’t work, but there is plenty of evidence that it does.
I just love the quote from Marshall Shepherd that states that “people would rather put urine or cleaning chemicals in their body than scientifically vetted vaccines.” He is a meteorology professor. What expertise does he have with regard to medical treatment of coronavirus? Then they quote a university historian. What is his medical expertise?
Contrary to the headline in today’s paper, Republicans do trust science. It is the biased scientists that are not trusted.
And come on Hickory Daily Record ... stop printing this journalistic slop from the Associated Press.
Vincent LeGrand
Newton