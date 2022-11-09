Letter: Republicans traded policy ideas for voter suppression, claims of fraud

A recent letter made the claim that if you support Biden and vote for Democrats, you hate Americans. Another letter was linking Democrats to Saul Alinsky and Socialism, a claim going back to Obama’s first run in 2008.

Why do rank-and-file Republicans continue to ignore and defend behaviors they would never accept, for themselves or those around them? Why do they allow their party to be dragged from one standing on principle, the rule of law and the Constitution to one defending a man who led a violent mob to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power and took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago.

Different answers for different folks as we see in these letters, but deflection is a common trick to avoid the truth, truth as obvious as the sun on a sunny day.

I acknowledge the challenge of admitting that your party has been led astray by a man unfit for the office he covets. When your party is offering nothing but obstruction and holding onto power, you change the subject to inflation blaming Biden while ignoring the truth that inflation is a global problem triggered primarily by the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since 1992, we have had a pair of two-term Democratic presidents and Biden is completing his second year. Bill Clinton presided over the best economy in my lifetime and ran a total budget surplus over his two terms. Obama inherited an economy in peril and presided over its recovery and began what would be a 10-year run without recession. Biden signed an infrastructure bill, something his predecessors only talked about, has unemployment down to pre-pandemic levels, and signed the inflation reduction act which allows Medicare to finally negotiate drug prices, all with no scandals and White House chaos.

Capitalism is alive and strong, and Americans do not hate their fellow Americans. Do we disagree on how best to form a more perfect union? Absolutely, as we should.

Political parties want to win and hold onto power. Democrats as far back as FDR approach that goal by working to pass legislation that benefits the American people. There was a time when Republicans did the same with a conservative approach. Sadly, that changed with the 2008 election. Republicans traded policy ideas for obstruction, voter suppression, and claims of fraud when they lose.

David Turman

Hickory