Letter: Republican Party must break from Trump

The Daily Record ran an article about the future of the Republican Party. While the plight of the party is not on my priority list, I do believe in the importance of competition of ideas and solutions to the challenges facing our nation and the world.

Newt Gingrich made in the early 90s the strategic blunder of leading his party in the ends justifies the means approach to politics and governance. If Democrats say yes, Republicans say no. If Democrats propose legislation Republicans once supported, you no longer support it.

They chose suppression and gerrymandering versus trying to appeal to a broader electorate. Deny truth and science when it does not support their position or the position of their donors.

Newt had a bit of success taking back the House and becoming speaker but resigned after scandal as did his successor Dennis Hastert. Obama won in 2008 which triggered the Tea Party spewing rhetoric resembling what the nation heard in 1776.