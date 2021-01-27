Letter: Republican Party must break from Trump

The Daily Record ran an article about the future of the Republican Party. While the plight of the party is not on my priority list, I do believe in the importance of competition of ideas and solutions to the challenges facing our nation and the world.
Newt Gingrich made in the early 90s the strategic blunder of leading his party in the ends justifies the means approach to politics and governance. If Democrats say yes, Republicans say no. If Democrats propose legislation Republicans once supported, you no longer support it.
They chose suppression and gerrymandering versus trying to appeal to a broader electorate. Deny truth and science when it does not support their position or the position of their donors.
Newt had a bit of success taking back the House and becoming speaker but resigned after scandal as did his successor Dennis Hastert. Obama won in 2008 which triggered the Tea Party spewing rhetoric resembling what the nation heard in 1776.
The party supported by Fox News and talk radio personalities like Limbaugh and Levin provided a voice for the radical elements of the party. The gridlock continued to erode voter confidence in democracy and government and set the stage for a demagogue to manipulate our frustrations, fear, and division. Just enough voters believed the rhetoric of making America great again, draining the swamp, Mexico paying for a wall, and taking on the deep state, to win the Electoral College vote.
Republicans were in the past fiscally and constitutionally conservative, pro-life, free trade, free markets, limited government, strong on defense, and faith in God.
Trump challenged those beliefs at every turn with attacks on the Constitution, tariffs, separation of kids from the parents of those seeking asylum, and personal behavior antithetical to Christian beliefs. The party was tested, staying in power by any means or standing on principle, supporting a man or supporting the Constitution.
Many Republicans bolted from the party, but those who stayed chose Trump over principle and the Constitution. Whatever they decide to do from here, it must begin with a total and complete break from Trump.
James Long
Hickory NC