Letter: Replace city leaders, commissioners with a single county legislature

I would not use these 400 words to criticize the City of Hickory or its leadership, as I cannot pass judgment on their actions. The taxpayers willfully voted for the funds for the improvements, including the roughly three quarters of a million dollars that has been spent on these now fallen arches. They voted yes in this referendum believing that by spending this money, they would make their home a better place to live. But perhaps the arches falling are a symptom of something else.

The symptoms I speak of are a general malaise in local and county government. The malaise that is not necessarily partisan in nature, or the fault of any elected official or civil servant. The fault lies with ourselves, in that we believed for a hundred years that we could all but ignore our government below a certain level, and it would behave as if we were all living in Mayberry, USA. The belief that everything would always be this way should have been shattered after $750,000 collapsed into a twisted pile on February 18, 2022, thankfully hurting no one. We’ve made every aspect of local government unpalatable to people, which benefits absolutely no one and hurts all of us — not just because of who we elect, but because it contributes to the malaise.