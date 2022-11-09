Letter: Repent for 62 million abortions

Progressives searched for campaign issues upon which they can capitalize. The president concluded he must press the idea of "abortion for all at any time" to continue the power of the activists in the legislative and executive branches of government. He cannot run on his energy policy, inflation, the southern border, or any of the day-to-day trials the American people are enduring.

When Donald Trump was president, he established a "warp speed" initiative to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Where is President Biden's "warp speed" leadership to solve our energy crisis? He has continued the transformation of America started during the Obama years. Groveling before Saudi Arabia has not worked.

He has resorted to the promise of on-demand abortion. Those who support the practice used to say it should be "safe, rare, and legal." in the past 50 years, there have been over 62 million abortions. Turning abortion into a political issue is an incongruity. The Guttmacher Institute is an organization that praises Margaret Sanger and supports Planned Parenthood. It publishes volumes of statistics about abortion. The act of abortion ends a human life. Some deny a pre-born baby is human life. If not, what is he or she?

Sperm, produced by a human male, fertilizes an ovum, produced by a human female. The product of fertilization is a zygote. The embryo has all the genetic information of a new human being. The new person lives within the woman's body and grows to full term in nine months. He or she passes through the birth canal on the delivery date. Radical "Pro Choicers" believe abortion should be available right up to the birth date.

Certain facts about the human reproductive process are irrefutable. Procreation creates a brand-new human life with its own unique DNA. If he or she is a victim of abortion, a human life is extinguished. Every human being you know is a product of this process. That's how you got here if you're reading this.

I believe progressives would give up the entire Bill of Rights in exchange for a guaranteed Constitutional amendment for abortion on demand. They have expressed a lack of interest in the 1st, 2nd, and 10th amendments with their rhetoric.

Senator Warnock said America needs to "repent of its worship of whiteness." America needs to repent for its 62 million abortions. It's a spiritual issue, not a political one.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover