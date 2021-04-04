Letter: Repent and wake up to God's love

I would like to express my gratitude to the leaders at the Hickory Daily Record for providing the citizens of Catawba County the privilege of expressing their opinions regarding the issues of our time.

I read the paper every day, and it appears the topics most discussed are political. The practice of political science is pretty much non-existent at the federal level. If the principles and precepts of rewards and punishments were applied by our country's leaders as it pertains to God's standards, we would have turned to God a long time ago.

We, the citizens of our country, have two much bigger issues to think and pray about — God's love and God's wrath. Read John 3:16-17 and John 3:35-36. As I stated in an earlier letter, we are in deep trouble with God. God is love. He is holy and just along with countless other attributes that describe His character. We only really understand God as He is revealed in the Bible.

The Bible is a library of 66 books which contain the absolute truth (that which is good for everybody, everywhere at all times). The Bible was written over a period of approximately 1500 years by over 40 authors. It is consistent, trustworthy, relevant, authoritative, and inerrant. If we look for truth in this world by looking around rather than looking up, we are on the wrong path to solving our problems. Going it alone never works.