Letter: Repent and wake up to God's love

I would like to express my gratitude to the leaders at the Hickory Daily Record for providing the citizens of Catawba County the privilege of expressing their opinions regarding the issues of our time.
I read the paper every day, and it appears the topics most discussed are political. The practice of political science is pretty much non-existent at the federal level. If the principles and precepts of rewards and punishments were applied by our country's leaders as it pertains to God's standards, we would have turned to God a long time ago.
We, the citizens of our country, have two much bigger issues to think and pray about — God's love and God's wrath. Read John 3:16-17 and John 3:35-36. As I stated in an earlier letter, we are in deep trouble with God. God is love. He is holy and just along with countless other attributes that describe His character. We only really understand God as He is revealed in the Bible.
The Bible is a library of 66 books which contain the absolute truth (that which is good for everybody, everywhere at all times). The Bible was written over a period of approximately 1500 years by over 40 authors. It is consistent, trustworthy, relevant, authoritative, and inerrant. If we look for truth in this world by looking around rather than looking up, we are on the wrong path to solving our problems. Going it alone never works.
I believe that God is giving us over to our sinful desires as He states in Romans 1:17-3:23. God is having and will continue to have the last word regarding His creation and His plan.
In an earlier letter, I talked about our form of government, which is a REPUBLIC not a Democracy, and I quote, "and to the REPUBLIC for which it stands, one nation UNDER God." Our leaders in both parties are stating a false narrative when they constantly refer to our being a democracy.
Will God bless America? I don't think so, not until we bless Him by repenting of our sin, turning back to Him, and seeking His face. We simply do not understand how much God loves us, and we don't understand that He is dealing with our sin through His warnings and judgments. America, we need to wake up!
William Spangler
Hickory