Letter: Rep. Blackwell has no idea what enlightening 150 students per day demands

Republican legislators have way too much time on their hands. If they planned and executed coursework for five high school classes a day, they would have neither time nor stamina to craft a permissible version of text, classwork, homework, and peripheral sources for the N.C. legislature to critique and dismember.

Rep. Hugh Blackwell, a Republican lawyer from Burke County, has no idea what enlightening 150 students per day demands. He seems unaware that students themselves contribute unforeseen themes and curricular details through their questions, requests, and debate. A day’s work is not a closed topic neatly typed without recourse to pupil curiosity and need.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The beauty of pedagogy is the free flow of thought that engages young minds and rids them of fear of ridicule or censorship. It is the instructor’s job to vitalize that flow toward education’s prime objective — the dissemination of truth.

Mary Ellen Snodgrass

Hickory