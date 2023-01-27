Letter: Renewable energy is much less efficient

Over the years, I have observed progressives go to extremes to force everyone to do things their way. I must admit I have been surprised by the latest bad idea. They want you to throw away your gas stove and cook with electricity. Perhaps burning your furniture in a wood stove would cook the food nicely. They probably wouldn’t like that either.

This is another idea from a group of people that currently do not understand the technology. Living in their dream world does not exist now. If 20 or 30 million gas ranges around the country are replaced with electric ranges, that would cause a significant demand increase on the grid. Since everybody will drive electric cars, that will add demand.

Short-sightedness is great if you’re using a microscope. The object is never very far away from the focal point. Applying that technique to the electric grid is a terrible idea. The current administration has declared fossil fuels are not the way to generate electricity or propel cars. They are thinking an increasing demand will be satisfied by renewable energy is myopic. Look what is happening in Europe.

Renewable energy with solar photovoltaic and wind is much less efficient. A fossil fuel or nuclear generating station that has an output of 1,000 megawatts takes up roughly 2 square miles. How many square miles do you believe it would take renewables to equal the same constant output? While doing your calculations, don’t forget to consider the efficiency differences. Solar and wind are significantly less efficient. Let me give you a gentle hint. It would be well over 100 square miles. That is according to the NEI. (Nuclear Energy Institute).

I’m assuming the time tested and reliable phrase of, “Now we’re cooking with gas” will be outlawed. People walking around saying destructive things like that will need to be charged with insurrection.

With all these rapid and proposed changes taking place in America, it is very important we all stay “plugged in.”

Mike Zimmerman

Conover