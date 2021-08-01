Letter: Rein in the political distractions and get COVID vaccine

Responding to the recent letter on hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin which are drugs for treating parasitic illnesses like malaria, it is not surprising that one may wonder if the resistance to their use for viral infections like COVID is for some “less about science” and “more about money." I don’t doubt there are some doctors out there who feel they have a cocktail of drugs, minerals and vitamins that work in the treatment of COVID.

When people are faced with potentially terminal illness, survival instincts can lead one down lots of roads looking for answers. But when the illness can be prevented with a vaccine why are we still harping on unproven cures?

The interest in hydroxychloroquine seems to me to be more about proving Donald Trump was on to something and less about a cure for a disease that can be prevented. These doctors referenced in the letter may well be good doctors but don’t seem inclined to follow scientific methods for proving they are right. One of the doctors showed up at an event on Jan. 6 that will live in infamy.

Trump, if you recall, pressured the FDA to forego some its scientific protocols to speed up the vaccines. How ironic and perplexing that we now have scientifically proven effective vaccines so many in the Trump base will not take because they say it was developed too fast.