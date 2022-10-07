Letter: Register to vote; make your voice heard

With November rapidly approaching, it is increasingly important to register to vote, so that you are able to vote in the upcoming elections!

Elections, whether they are national, state, or local, are incredibly important to the future of our country, and every vote matters. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 14, so make sure to register or check your registration at vote.org! Once you're registered, the voting begins.

If you are requesting an absentee ballot, your final day to request is Nov. 1, and the final day to submit your ballot is Nov. 8. Otherwise, early voting begins Oct. 20, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Go make your voice heard and vote!!

Madison Midea

Hickory