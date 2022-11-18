 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Letter: Red Wave cartoon infers Republicans implicit in Pelosi attack

  • 0

Although I am a fan of satire, particularly that of the political variety, I am shocked that The Record would include John Deering's "The Red Wave" cartoon in a recent edition. The drawing infers that Republicans are complicit in the hammer attack enacted upon Paul Pelosi. This is utter nonsense without any factual basis.

The assailant was a mentally ill man, who had no affiliation with the Republican Party or its supporters. He was a man in a world of his own, destined to cause mayhem because the system allowed him to remain on the streets. There is not one iota of evidence to support any claim that Republican leaders or constituents lauded the madman's act.

So, notwithstanding free speech, to give any platform to Mr. Deering's political cartoon, which only perpetuates misleading incendiary claims, seems a bad choice by your newspaper.

Charles Finkel

People are also reading…

Taylorsville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert