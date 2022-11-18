Letter: Red Wave cartoon infers Republicans implicit in Pelosi attack

Although I am a fan of satire, particularly that of the political variety, I am shocked that The Record would include John Deering's "The Red Wave" cartoon in a recent edition. The drawing infers that Republicans are complicit in the hammer attack enacted upon Paul Pelosi. This is utter nonsense without any factual basis.

The assailant was a mentally ill man, who had no affiliation with the Republican Party or its supporters. He was a man in a world of his own, destined to cause mayhem because the system allowed him to remain on the streets. There is not one iota of evidence to support any claim that Republican leaders or constituents lauded the madman's act.