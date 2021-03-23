Letter: Rebel flags do not make me a racist

I read the opinion of Mr. Tomberlin (“Rebel merchandise has to go”) and my opinion on this matter is just as important as his.

But as I read what he had to say, Mr. Tomberlin seems to me to be part of our problem. And the problem is called: racist. And the reason I call this man a racist is because the way he goes on about stuff in his story.

I grew up watching “The Dukes of Hazzard” and for Mr. Tomberlin to call that show disrespectful? The show is about country people and corrupt law enforcement. It does not represent nor support racism.

And for Mr. Tomberlin to call everyone associated with the rebel flag a racist. He is the one that is racist.

You cannot look at a person’s clothes and determine who they are. You cannot tell if they are a good person or not.

If I fly rebel flags on my property, that does not make me a racist.

So, Mr. Tomberlin before you judge people you need to know them first. And for you to be a teacher at a school! You should be fired.

And they are called Confederate flags.

Jeff Brittain

Hickory