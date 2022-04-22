Letter: Real American heroes

The French and Indian War (Seven Years' War) of 1754-1763 pitted the British colonies against the French. The American’s that fought in this war were mostly farmers, laborers and frontiersman. There were a few wealthy men, such as George Washington that made a name for themselves as officers serving alongside the British, but it was a frontier war, fought by men that were protecting their land and families.

In April, 1775 Paul Revere made his famous ride to alert the Minute Men and the Sons of Liberty that the British were coming. What the history books don’t say is that Revere never finished his ride; he was captured by the British outside of Lexington and never made it to Concord. However, the warning did go out to the Minute Men. Who were these Minute Men? They were the farmers, laborers and frontiersman living and working outside of Boston.

During the Revolutionary War, there were wealthy men that were awarded command of the Colonial troops, such as George Washington, but the soldiers were the farmers, laborers and frontiersmen that fought at Lexington, Bunker Hill, Cowpens, and Kings Mountain. It was also these farmers, laborers and frontiersmen that came from Kentucky and Tennessee to fight alongside Andrew Jackson in New Orleans during the war of 1812.

In 1862, President Lincoln issued the Draft Act to draft men into the Union Army. The caveat was; if you had money, you could buy your way out of the draft, leaving the farmers, laborers, frontiersmen, and the Irish and German immigrants to form the Union Army. The same caveat was true for the Vietnam War, except the exemption wasn’t cash; it was a college exemption, or joining the National Guard or fleeing to Canada that saved many. So again, the Vietnam War was fought by the farmers, the laborers, and this time, the poor Blacks. The ugly truth of the Vietnam War is that these American warriors were greeted on their return by these draft dodgers with curse words, thrown urine, and other vile incidents.

It seems that throughout our history, our heroes have been the farmers, laborers, frontiersmen and the poor immigrants and Blacks. The very same people that have been thrown in a basket and called deplorables. I take my hat off in appreciation to these deplorables for defending our freedoms. God bless them all.

Tom Allen

Hickory