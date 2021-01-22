Letter: Raising minimum wage will hurt rather than help

President Biden introduced his plan to raise the Federal Minimum Wage to $15 per hour. The idea of raising the minimum wage is noble and commendable, but it’s a mere play to his party’s political base, and many of his arguments rely on raw emotional appeal. He didn’t point out how this will hurt the very same people he’s trying to help.
He stated that his plan would increase the paychecks for some 27 million workers and would lift some 1.3 million people out of poverty. Glorious! But he failed to mention the downside of his proposal. These people he wants to help will suddenly have to begin paying higher state and federal income taxes, as well as Social Security and Medicare deductions. Many would see the elimination or reduction in benefits such as the SNAPP food program, Medicaid for their children and reduced child care benefits.
My problem is: The Unintended Consequences of Raising the Minimum Wage to $15 an hour.
Society has always viewed these entry-level jobs as a way to earn money during school or over the summer. A lot of these jobs were never intended as a means to provide for a family.
So, if we are now going to pay $15 an hour for these jobs, what do we pay a teacher? In North Carolina, a first-year school teacher makes $15 an hour. The question then becomes; how will we raise the pay for these teachers? We must raise their pay, or else why would anyone want to work so hard and have so much student loan debt if they are only going to earn the same as a citizen that works at these low-end jobs?
And it doesn’t stop with teachers. Many other jobs in North Carolina require a college degree, or at least an associate's degree, and these jobs currently pay less than $15. Think about the thousands of state, county and city workers that will demand (and deserve) a commensurate pay raise. Think about how much your medical bills will increase because all of the medical staff will have to have a commensurate pay raise.
Now, just think about how much the state of North Carolina, its counties, and its cities must increase your sales taxes, property taxes and income taxes just to pay for the unintended consequences of this $15 dollar minimum wage.
Tom Allen
Hickory NC