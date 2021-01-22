Letter: Raising minimum wage will hurt rather than help

President Biden introduced his plan to raise the Federal Minimum Wage to $15 per hour. The idea of raising the minimum wage is noble and commendable, but it’s a mere play to his party’s political base, and many of his arguments rely on raw emotional appeal. He didn’t point out how this will hurt the very same people he’s trying to help.

He stated that his plan would increase the paychecks for some 27 million workers and would lift some 1.3 million people out of poverty. Glorious! But he failed to mention the downside of his proposal. These people he wants to help will suddenly have to begin paying higher state and federal income taxes, as well as Social Security and Medicare deductions. Many would see the elimination or reduction in benefits such as the SNAPP food program, Medicaid for their children and reduced child care benefits.

My problem is: The Unintended Consequences of Raising the Minimum Wage to $15 an hour.

Society has always viewed these entry-level jobs as a way to earn money during school or over the summer. A lot of these jobs were never intended as a means to provide for a family.