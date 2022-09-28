Letter: Raid on Trump home fits a pattern

The raid of Trump’s home fits a pattern. Joe Rogan’s interview of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg handed us one more example of FBI election interference:

JOE ROGAN (Aug. 26): “How do you guys handle things when there’s a big news item that’s controversial — like there was a lot of attention on Twitter during the [2020] election because of the Hunter Biden laptop story.”

MARK ZUCKERBERG: “Yeah, we had that too"

ROGAN: “So you guys censored that as well?”

ZUCKERBERG: “.... I mean basically the background here is the FBI I think basically came to us — some folks on our team — and it was hey, just so you know, like you should be on high alert. There was, we thought there was, a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump of, that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant.

“... We just kind of thought, hey, look, if the FBI ... they come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something, then I want to take them seriously.”

ROGAN: “Did they specifically say you need to be on guard about that story?”

ZUCKERBERG: “No. I don’t remember if it was that specifically, but it was, it basically fit the pattern.”

The day after the interview John Ratcliff, Director of National Intelligence in 2020, appeared on Tucker Carlson.

Quoting Ratcliff: “I was actually surprised to hear Mark Zuckerberg say that because what he related the FBI told him was exactly the opposite of what my conversations with the FBI director himself at the time were about ... to the extent these allegations are true, that FBI agents were knowingly putting bad information out there, it absolutely was ... election interference, then we’ve got a real problem and I think that’s why so many Americans mistrust the FBI.”

Tom Shuford

Lenoir