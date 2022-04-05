Letter: Radio host Turnipseed, was also my grandmother, Mattie Padgett

Radio host Turnipseed was also my grandmother, Mattie Padgett

I would like to thank Warren Hollar for the article he wrote about Lillie Ann Turnipseed. Many of our older citizens in the community know that her real name was Mattie Padgett. She was my grandmother. She was hired by Ed Smith, owner of WIRC, to be a radio host in 1948 and she held the role of “Lillie Ann” until some time in the 1960s. She was also programming director, announcer and eventually took over duties as host of the “Swap Shop.” She retired in 1997 at the age of 75.

“Lillie Ann” wasn’t actually from “the Brushy Mountains,” which is on the Wilkes and Alexander County border between Wilkesboro and Taylorsville. She was actually from Mount Vernon, Iowa. She left her hometown as Mattie Johnson in the early 1940s to join the cause for World War II as one of the early members of the U.S. Navy WAVES program.

Mamie, as we called her, was hired at WIRC because she had experience in public speaking and instruction. I have pictures of her standing on a podium in front of a projector where she was instructing men on how to operate artillery. After the war, she married my grandfather and they both went to UNC-Chapel Hill, where she attended school for journalism and radio broadcasting. A couple of years later, my grandfather came to Hickory for an insurance job and she and my mother came along.

Mamie passed away in 2014 and her daughter, my mother Pamela, passed away 6 months ago. Mamie would be 100 years old on August 31st. They would both be very proud of this article and being recognized for the impact that Mamie had on the community. I heard all of the stories but never got to hear her in that role because no one saved tapes the way they do these days.

Mamie led a rich and fulfilling life, but she wasn’t that gregarious person Mr. Hollar spoke of. She was actually quite reserved, proper, modest and humble. Saying that I will tell you that she was one of the most loyal and supportive people I ever had in my life. I am so happy that “Lillie Ann” inspired Mr. Hollar, and I am so proud the real Mattie was my grandmother and appreciate everything she did for me. Again thank you, Warren Hollar.

James Thomas Shell

Hickory