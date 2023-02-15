When I have been pulled over for speeding (legitimately), I am usually mad and curt with the officer. Why? I have no fear of being pulled from my car and beaten to death.

I am a white woman with gray hair and have even been waved through license checks. If I felt threatened by officers, I would run.

Why is there such a difference between me and a black man? No one should ever die because of a traffic stop. Police violence must be stopped, and the people of this country must see to that.

Kelley Walker

Hickory