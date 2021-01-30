Letter: Quid Pro Quo Joe will not bring America together

Joe Morgan, busting with pride, sarcastically wishes me a Happy New Year but I think we can all agree happy is not going to be a word used to describe most Americans this year. The newly rejected, illegitimate president is already putting America last and China first. Like they did with Obama the left's red media and big tech billionaires will put a bright red bow on everything he does and tell you that what you are seeing and hearing is not what you are seeing and hearing. Just like the 2020 election! Don't look behind the red curtain folks!
The rest of what Joe says is basically leftist, global dribble. The attacking of people and calling us a cult. Claiming the worst president in history had a roaring economy and that climate change is a world emergency when in fact humans do not control the weather and throwing billions and billions of dollar at it only pads the globalist pockets to bilk taxpayers and take control of our freedoms and rights as human beings while the elite still live lavish lifestyles.
We have witnessed this watching Democrats during this scamdemic. Doing everything opposite of what they tell you to do. Claiming this China bought and paid for virus was the fault of President DJT when this man did more in the first few days to protect Americans then Obama and Joe did during the H1N1 debacle. One million Americans contracted it and a thousand died before one finger was lifted. These two do nothings then left our supply of mask and ventilators depleted and Joe would have you believe that a 47-year career, corrupt, bought and sold politician like Quid Pro Quo Joe is going to bring America together and united while he continues to espouse nonsense and pushes to have a private citizen impeached.
What history will prove is how the left's sycophant media attacked a man of the people and helped a man that couldn't draw flies to his rallies win an election through fraud and misinformation. That is if China has not replaced the American flag at the White House with their flag under a Beijing's Joe Biden presidency. Then history won't matter to those that can't find it.
Eugene Reid
Hickory NC