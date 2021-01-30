Letter: Quid Pro Quo Joe will not bring America together

Joe Morgan, busting with pride, sarcastically wishes me a Happy New Year but I think we can all agree happy is not going to be a word used to describe most Americans this year. The newly rejected, illegitimate president is already putting America last and China first. Like they did with Obama the left's red media and big tech billionaires will put a bright red bow on everything he does and tell you that what you are seeing and hearing is not what you are seeing and hearing. Just like the 2020 election! Don't look behind the red curtain folks!

The rest of what Joe says is basically leftist, global dribble. The attacking of people and calling us a cult. Claiming the worst president in history had a roaring economy and that climate change is a world emergency when in fact humans do not control the weather and throwing billions and billions of dollar at it only pads the globalist pockets to bilk taxpayers and take control of our freedoms and rights as human beings while the elite still live lavish lifestyles.