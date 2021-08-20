Letter: Putting price tag on liberty a mistake

With the current administration’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan based on the cost of preserving liberty and basic human rights for our allies in Afghanistan being too high, it is important to remember our predecessors who founded our nation on these principles and who devoted their lives and fortunes to liberty.

World War II cost $4 trillion in today’s money and 400,000 servicemen. You would be hard pressed to find someone who says the costliest war in our history was not worth it. Only 2,500 troops in non-combatant roles were in Afghanistan when this decision was handed down and that was all that was needed to hold the line.

In the coming days we will all own and experience the horrific cost of putting a price tag on liberty by watching our allies trapped and left behind in Afghanistan fall prey to such a sinister belief. I pray for our veterans who sacrificed so much as the shortcomings of our political leadership are translated into the brutal murder of those who stood side by side with them. Please remember our veterans and remember support is still here: Veterans Crisis Hotline 1-800-273-8255

Tim Carrier

Vale